Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglary at a Kettering home saw a handbag and cash stolen from the house in Ostlers Way on Monday, April 1.

Officers from Northants Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident that took place between 5am and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around the area of Ostlers Way in Kettering on Monday, April 1?

Police file picture/National World

“Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in Ostlers Way, between 5am and 6am, when the offender/s gained access to the property and once inside stole a handbag and cash.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist with their investigation.”