Kettering house burglary sees cash and handbag stolen in early morning break-in
A burglary at a Kettering home saw a handbag and cash stolen from the house in Ostlers Way on Monday, April 1.
Officers from Northants Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident that took place between 5am and 6am.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around the area of Ostlers Way in Kettering on Monday, April 1?
“Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in Ostlers Way, between 5am and 6am, when the offender/s gained access to the property and once inside stole a handbag and cash.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist with their investigation.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000190849.