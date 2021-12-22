Kettering hospice nurses receive Christmas gift thanks to cleaning firm's fundraising

Sixty nurses who work at Kettering' s Cransley Hospice Trust have all received a Christmas gift thanks to the generosity of a local cleaning firm.

Last year Mawsley Cleaning Services treated staff at the KGH ward which receives the fewest donations, by surprising them with boxes of chocolates and biscuits.

And after they saw just how appreciated their efforts were they decided to do it again this year, choosing the Kettering hospice's 60 nurses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nurses will receive these festive gifts.

After putting together a raffle with prizes from local firms they held a Christmas Zumba class in Mawsley, raising a total of £350 for the festive gifts.

Rebecca Johnson from Mawsley Cleaning Services said: "In their gift they received a box of chocolates, beauty box and some festive fluffy socks.

"This year especially has been difficult for us, with the ongoing challenges with Covid, but as a business we have put our best foot forward to make sure we are Covid trained and provide the best products out there to help tackle viruses and bacteria.