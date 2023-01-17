Kettering Homestart charity scoops share of £120,000 festive financial boost

A Kettering charity has received a late Christmas gift to boost their work supporting children and families in the area.

Home-Start Kettering Area was nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of financial services company Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving campaign.

The charity has been awarded £1,000 – one of the 890 charitable causes in the area that received votes from more than 2,000 Northamptonshire residents.

HomeStart UK

Thanking supporters in Northamptonshire, Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “In these challenging times, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will changes lives for the better and bring a positive start to 2023.

"Charitable giving is at the heart of our business at the Benefact Group.

"We are delighted to be giving back to deserving charitable causes once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, part of our Movement for Good Awards.

“As a company, our purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society and, together, we can help many good causes to continue their support for those who need it most in these difficult times.”

The company gave away 250 £1,000 grants in June last year and a further 250 £1,000 grants were donated in September, followed by 120 £1,000 grants which were given away in December. £500,000 were also given in larger grants.

The £1,000 awards launch on Monday, May 9 and is open to all UK-registered charities. To nominate a registered charity at any time for the chance to receive £1,000 go to https://movementforgood.com/#nominateACharity.

​​Benefact Group is an independent, specialist financial services group that exists to give all its available profits to charity.