Kettering homes targeted in spate of burglaries as jewellery stolen using ladder

Homes in the Northampton Road area of Kettering have been targeted in a spate of burglaries that took place on Saturday afternoon (January 27).

Northants Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the series of burglaries in and around Gypsy Lane and Bowhill between 4pm and 6.30pm.

In one of the break-ins, a ladder was used to access the house to steal jewellery.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incidents happened in the Gypsy Lane/Bowhill areas on Saturday, January 27, between 4pm and 6.30pm, when three properties were targeted.

“During one of the incidents, a ladder was used to access an upstairs room and jewellery was stolen.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”