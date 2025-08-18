Kettering home builder offering fully-funded three-week training placements to women wanting careers in construction industry

Applications have opened for work placements taking place with a Kettering home builder as part of the latest round of the Women into Home Building programme.

Placements will be available in Kettering offering a fully-funded three-week training, insight and work placement.

The initiative aims to support women in starting a career in site management, provide hands-on experience, and connect women with potential employers, whether they are new to the construction industry or work in construction and are looking to progress their career into a future management role.

Andy George, director of industry attraction and skills at the Home Builders Federation, said: “The success of the Women into Home Building programme is a testament to how the industry is proactively working to enhance diversity and develop a skilled and inclusive workforce. These efforts play a vital role in attracting a wider talent pool into the sector.

“As a leading voice in the industry, we are committed to supporting entry routes for women and the practical steps being taken to widen participation. Our initiative offers an opportunity for women around the UK to gain valuable skills and progress into future industry management and leadership roles.”

The programme is currently seeking out women to apply to the seventh cohort of candidates.

Currently, women account for just 16 per cent of the construction workforce and only four per cent of site managers.

The programme plays a crucial role in addressing the sector’s gender imbalance and is designed to help open doors for those who may not have considered a career within the industry.

Gillen Aggrey, who took part in the Spring 2025 cohort of the programme and is now working in the home building industry, said: “I can honestly say this is the beginning of a new chapter in my life now. Doing all this landed me an interview, along with my site manager telling me I could always use him as a reference for future positions.

“I was able to gain hands-on experience on site, talk to and ask the site managers all the questions I had from things I’d seen on site. I put myself out there, communicated with the team, asked questions, and made sure to listen to the answers. The teams I have been introduced to have all made me feel more welcome than any other job I’ve had.”

Developed by the Home Builders Federation, a trade body for residential developers in England and Wales, in partnership with regional and national home builders, the Women into Home Building programme tackles common barriers that prevent women from entering the industry. It forms part of the industry’s wider commitment to the Home Building Sector Skills Plan and building the talent pipeline and increasing gender diversity.

Home builders have been sponsoring placements on their sites since 2023, with over 230 women having received support, career advice, and exposure to roles in home building.

The latest cohort is being supported by a range of regional and national builders: Anwyl Homes, Bargate Homes, Bellway Homes, Crest Nicholson, Gleeson Homes, Hill Group UK, Pentland Homes Ltd, Prospect Homes, Stonebond, Taylor Wimpey, Untypical, Vistry Group, and Wates Residential.

Successful candidates attend a week of funded online training and insight sessions, designed to build foundational knowledge in site management. This is followed by a two-week work experience placement at a local home building site, providing direct exposure to industry operations and leadership responsibilities. To ensure that the programme is as accessible as possible, contributions towards travel and childcare costs are also provided.

The application window closes at midnight on Sunday, September 21.

Those interested are encouraged to apply at pathwayctm.com/wihb.