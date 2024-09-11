Kettering High Street's 'brightest' independent store That Pink Shop welcomes back customers

Kettering’s pinkest and most eclectic mini department store has welcomed customers back through the doors after a change of personnel behind the counter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That Pink Shop – formerly The Bean Hive – has re-opened under the management of Katie Humphreys, one of the original traders in the High Street shop.

Cutting the ribbon was long-time customer and Kettering singing superstar Mae Stephens who took a break from her touring schedule to stock up on goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mae said: “This is my favourite shop on the high street. It’s a splash of weird and wonderful. I think it brings a spark of joy. I’m so privileged to be part of the ‘family’ and it brings something amazing to Kettering.”

That Pink Shop was officially opened by Kettering singer Mae Stephens cutting a ribbon to mark the relaunch of the High Street boutique/National World

Shelves have been stocked with items from new and existing traders from the Kettering area – decorative grass, handmade flowers, 3-D printed skeleton creatures and anime prints.

Customers will be able to support Kettering Food Bank when they buy freshly-baked creations from Always Time To Bake

Katie’s husband Aladin and 13-year-old son Yusuf have been helping get the store ready for the relaunch – installing a new till system and preparing the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s been really busy and I’m feeling excited. We will be continuing our vibrant presence on the High Street. It’s still the same mini department store with lots of new traders based in and around Kettering. We’ve got a new jewellery range that is going really well and people are starting to buy for Christmas.”