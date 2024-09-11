Kettering High Street's 'brightest' independent store That Pink Shop welcomes back customers
That Pink Shop – formerly The Bean Hive – has re-opened under the management of Katie Humphreys, one of the original traders in the High Street shop.
Cutting the ribbon was long-time customer and Kettering singing superstar Mae Stephens who took a break from her touring schedule to stock up on goodies.
Mae said: “This is my favourite shop on the high street. It’s a splash of weird and wonderful. I think it brings a spark of joy. I’m so privileged to be part of the ‘family’ and it brings something amazing to Kettering.”
Shelves have been stocked with items from new and existing traders from the Kettering area – decorative grass, handmade flowers, 3-D printed skeleton creatures and anime prints.
Customers will be able to support Kettering Food Bank when they buy freshly-baked creations from Always Time To Bake
Katie’s husband Aladin and 13-year-old son Yusuf have been helping get the store ready for the relaunch – installing a new till system and preparing the store.
She said: “It’s been really busy and I’m feeling excited. We will be continuing our vibrant presence on the High Street. It’s still the same mini department store with lots of new traders based in and around Kettering. We’ve got a new jewellery range that is going really well and people are starting to buy for Christmas.”
