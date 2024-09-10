Kettering High Street McDonald's re-opens today with 'fresh' 'vibrant' new look

Fast-food fans have been packing a popular High Street takeaway restaurant after its doors re-opened after a refit.

Staff at McDonald’s in Kettering’s High Street have welcomed back customers after a restaurant redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience.

Owned and operated by local franchisee, Glyn Pashley, the Kettering restaurant is the latest in Northamptonshire to undergo a ‘convenience of the future’ redesign.

Customers at the refurbished eaterie will be able to use new ordering screens, new seating areas and make use of the completely refitted toilets.

Niamh Brathwaite outside the newly refurbished McDonald's/National World

Christian Buxton, business manager for the branch, said: “The decor is amazing. It’s fresh and vibrant – it’s a complete change of atmosphere. It’s the same customer service with even friendlier smiles.

“We’ve got a dedicated drivers’ room for Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats to separate them from customers. We’ve got new equipment including an automated beverage system.”

As well as the new look, the High Street outlet is recruiting new staff.

Mr Buxton said: “We employ 65 people, full and part-time and we are looking to take on 10 to 15 more employees, both front of house and in the kitchen.”

The newly refurbished McDonald's in Kettering High Street/National World

Welcoming the new decor is shift manager Niamh Brathwaite who is glad to be back in the High Street restaurant.

She said: “I just love it – the whole new vibe boosts your energy. It’s well maintained and well looked after. I’m glad to be back, it’s my dream store.”

Mr Buxton added: “Greggs have had a busy month but now we’re back.”