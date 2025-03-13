Kettering hedgerow planting event heralds Festival of Nature coming this May

Kettering Nature Group will hold series of nature-based events leading up to a Festival of Nature starting this Saturday with a hedgerow planting session.

The first event in the festival build-up takes place in the Arboretum at Wicksteed Park on Saturday, March 15, from 10am to 2pm, when a hedge is due to be planted in honour of the late naturalist John Ward.

Events will culminate on Saturday, May 24 with the Festival of Nature at Wicksteed Park bringing the community together to celebrate wildlife, outdoor activities and wellness.

Adam Riley, founder and director of Kettering Nature Group, said: “This hedgerow planting is a fitting tribute to John Ward, whose passion for nature and conservation left a lasting impact. By working together as a community, we can create a legacy that benefits wildlife and people alike.”

By planting this native hedgerow, volunteers will help create a valuable habitat for birds, insects, and small mammals, supporting biodiversity for generations to come.

As part of the group’s commitment to improving habitats across Wicksteed Trust land, a citizen science initiative will be monitoring hedgehog populations.

This project will help identify areas where habitat improvements can be made to support this much-loved but declining species.

Alongside hedgehog monitoring, a series of nature-based events and activities will take place in the lead-up to the Festival of Nature, providing opportunities for people of all ages to connect with wildlife and conservation efforts.

The free-to-attend Festival of Nature will take place at Wicksteed Park on Saturday, May 24, from 10.30am to 5pm showcasing the best of nature, conservation, and outdoor wellbeing.

Adam said: “The Festival of Nature is a chance to bring people together to celebrate the outdoors and take action to protect our local environment. We're looking for passionate individuals and organisations to join us in making this event a success.”

Being invited to take part are:

Forest School leaders and bushcraft experts – to run hands-on workshops for all ages. Outdoor wellness practitioners – including nature therapy guides, mindfulness coaches, and wildcrafting specialists. Conservation organisations and local community groups – including ‘Friends of’ groups, Pocket Park volunteers, and wildlife charities. Nature-based craftspeople and eco-friendly artisans – selling handmade goods inspired by nature, from woodcraft and foraging tools to eco-friendly art and sustainable products. Wildlife observation equipment suppliers – including camera, binocular, and field equipment retailers looking to connect with nature enthusiasts. Sponsors and local businesses – who want to support this high-profile, community-driven conservation event and showcase their commitment to the environment.

For more information about the community hedgerow planting, hedgehog monitoring, Festival of Nature, or explore sponsorship opportunities contact Adam Riley by emailing [email protected].