Residents in a part of Kettering have voted in favour of a neighbourhood plan that could help shape the future of their area.

Those living in more than 20 streets in and around Headlands were balloted in a referendum for the South West Kettering (Headlands Community) Neighbourhood Plan.

Of the 382 who voted, 91 per cent were in favour of the plan – 33 were against.

Headlands Area, Kettering

The plan is the result of many years’ work by local residents, The South West Kettering (Headlands Community) Neighbourhood Planning Forum, supported by Kettering Town Council and planning officers at North Northamptonshire Council.

Harry Frankland, from the forum, said: “We are so pleased that residents voted overwhelmingly yes to the plan. It means that we can protect this really special area of Kettering for years to come and protect it for future generations.”

The vote took place on Thursday, April 27 and was counted at Corby Cube on Friday, April 28.

The neighbourhood plan was brought about to influence future development and to maintain the unique character of the area.

The plan has policies which mean planners and developers should seek to:

• Protect community assets such as shops

• Maintain a thriving business presence

• Protect and enhance heritage buildings and the conservation area

• Ensure appropriate design to recognise the special character of smaller areas

• Protect natural features such as trees and hedges

The turnout for the referendum was 23.8 per cent, with 348 voting yes, 33 voting no and one spoiled ballot paper.