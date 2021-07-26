Kettering Hayfield Cross pupils celebrate end of term as building buddies

Staff and pupils of Hayfield Cross Primary School in Barton Seagrave have enjoyed a ceremonious trophy presentation to draw the academic year-long project to a close.

To mark the end of Building Buddies Award organised by David Wilson Homes, children were awarded a shield for their efforts working on a project run by the housebuilder.

Working towards the bespoke scheme since September, the pupils recently enjoyed an award ceremony to celebrate completing the assignment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children at Hayfield Cross Primary School with their shield from the Building Buddies award

Aneisha Vincitore, Year 3 class teacher at Hayfield Cross, said: “The David Wilson Building Buddies Award has offered our children with a wonderful experience and it has enlightened them to the variety of roles available in construction.

“All of the children have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in all of the tasks and they have each learnt the importance of planning, sales and marketing, technical and design and construction. These activities have encouraged the children to consider and discuss the preparation and time it takes to build a housing development.

“Since beginning the Building Buddies Award, all of our children now have a better understanding of their surrounding area, which is particularly important as Hayfield Cross is central to an ongoing Kettering East development.”

Split into four quarters, the pupils learned about the construction process in great detail as they took park in a range of challenges at the school.

The four tasks guided the pupils along the homebuilding procedures, covering planning and land, sales and marketing, technical and design and construction.

The children were visited by Jayne Smith, Sales Adviser at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, who presented Hayfield Cross with their coveted Building Buddies Award, in addition to individual trophies for the task winners – Amelia, Robyn, Liliarna, and Caitlin.

Furthering the writing and artistic abilities of the pupils, the Building Buddies Award has enabled those taking part to name and promote their own development, whilst highlighting site safety and wildlife-friendly features.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very proud of the children at Hayfield Cross for their participation in our Building Buddies Award, and thank them for their fantastic entries.