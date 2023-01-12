Kettering 'have a go' festival returns to Arts Centre where creative arts teachers can nurture talents

Kettering’s second 'have a go' festival is set to unleash the talents of residents helped by local musicians, artists, dancers, actors, painters, potters and poets.

Organisers of the festival at Kettering Arts Centre have urged teachers to sign up to the hands-on experience on Saturday, April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the second time the festival will take place as people of all ages can take on new artistic challenges all under the one roof of St Andrew’s Church.

Rev Tom Houston with some of the team at last year's 'Have a Go' arts festival

Rev Tom Houston, Kettering Arts Centre manager and vicar of St Andrew’s Church, said: "Building on last year’s success, we are looking for more local artists, musicians, dance teachers, theatre teachers to get involved at the early planning stage.

"We already have many who helped last year and are really keen to do it again, but we would love even more groups to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year was such a success – so many groups benefited from the exposure. We had more than 300 people through the doors, many staying for the whole day.

"The aim of the festival is to celebrate all the amazing talent we have in Kettering and help people discover hidden talents they may never have known were within them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

People had a go at drawing

Mr Houston added: “We would love to hear from anybody who would like to get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to get involved should contact the Kettering Arts Centre by emailing [email protected] by Tuesday, February 14, 2023.