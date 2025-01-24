Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Lloyd Clubs, the company behind 134 health and wellness clubs across the UK and mainland Europe, will host a public engagement event to showcase its proposals for Kettering.

Residents will be able to have their say on the health, racquets and wellness club at Hanwood Park, giving them the opportunity to see plans and provide feedback to ‘shape the future of the development’.

People have been invited to Hayfield Cross Church of England School (NN15 5FJ) on Saturday (January 25) between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

A spokesman for David Lloyd Clubs said: “The in-person event will feature detailed exhibition boards outlining the proposals, with members of the project team available to answer questions and discuss the plans.

The proposed site for the David Lloyd Club on the outskirts of Kettering at Hanwood Park/David Lloyd Clubs

"For those unable to attend, an online consultation will run from Saturday, January 25, to Saturday, February, 8, on the project website."

Located on Hanwood Park Avenue, near Junction 10 of the A14, the proposed David Lloyd Kettering will provide fitness and wellness facilities.

Proposals include a state-of-the-art gym, indoor and outdoor heated pools, exercise studios, racquet facilities for tennis, padel, pickleball, and badminton, a luxury spa retreat and garden and family-friendly amenities including soft play areas, a kids’ club, and spaces for after-school and holiday activities.

The spokesman added: “The proposed club will create 80 to 100 permanent jobs upon completion and an additional 60 construction jobs.

The proposed facilities at the Hanwood Park David Lloyd Club /David Lloyd Clubs

"By incorporating advanced sustainability technologies, the development supports David Lloyd Clubs commitment to becoming Carbon Net Zero by 2030.”

Take part in the consultation at http://consultwithyou.co.uk/davidlloyd/kettering.

Hanwood Park LLP is a joint venture between developers, North Northamptonshire Investment Limited and Buccleuch Property.