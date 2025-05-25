Kettering half-term panto to take Lighthouse theatre goers to see Wizard of Oz

Panto lovers will be over the moon – and over the rainbow – when a production of The Wizard of Oz comes to Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy, Scarecrow the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion have been brought to the town by KD Theatre Productions, the company behind last Christmas’ panto at the same venue.

There will be shows on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31.

A spokesman for KD Theatre said: “This spectacular, pantomimic, colourful story is packed with hilarious jokes, dazzling dance routines, glittering scenery and plenty more for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wizard of Oz KD Theatre coming to Kettering/KD Theatre

"Following two impressive nominations from the UK Pantomime Association, the Panto force that is KD Theatre Productions present the newest edition of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ touring to The Lighthouse Theatre this May half-term.

“Join Dorothy as she goes on a magical adventure to the land of Oz.

"Along the way she makes new friends with the Scarecrow who longs for a brain, the Tin Man who really wants a heart and the very cowardly Lion who is desperate to be brave and have some courage.

"Dorothy needs to find her way home, but it’s not going to be easy with the Wicked Witch of the West keeping a close eye on her.”

Tickets are £17 with a family of four ticket £60 (concession £15) with show times at 2pm.