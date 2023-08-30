News you can trust since 1897
Kettering hair and beauty salon burglary leaves owners 'devastated' after thousands of pounds worth of stock stolen

The incident took place overnight
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST

Owners of a Kettering hair and beauty salon have said they are ‘devastated’ by a burglary that has left them facing a bill for thousands of pounds.

The burglary at Bloom in Brambleside took place between 8.30pm last night (Tuesday, August 29) and 8am today (Wednesday, August 30).

Items including hair products, hairdryers and straighteners were taken after the back door to the unit was forced open.

Northants Police/file pictureNorthants Police/file picture
Northants Police/file picture
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The burglary took place between 8.30pm last night (Tuesday, August 29) and 8am today (Wednesday, August 30), when an unknown offender/s forced a rear door to access the property.

“Once inside an untidy search of the salon has taken place and various items stolen including hair products, hairdryers, straighteners, nail items and scissors.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been offered such products for sale in unusual circumstances.”

In a social media post Bloom’s owners said their team was ‘devastated’ by the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000538049.