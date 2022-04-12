Kettering Guides need volunteers to nurture the women of the future

A shop unit in Kettering town centre has become a pop-up recruitment centre for volunteers, helpers and members for Kettering Girl Guide groups.

To encourage more people into Girlguiding, members of Kettering Division welcomed visitors to the Gold Street shop.

Adorning the premises’ window are posters designed by Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and leaders.

Guiders and Rainbows from Kettering

Rainbow leader Viv Robey said: “We were unable to meet up to celebrate World Thinking Day due to Covid restrictions. So each girl and their leaders painted a picture of what Girlguiding means to them and their hopes for the future.

"Volunteering with Girlguiding is so fulfilling and we have lots of fun and we are also helping to shape and nurture the lives of the women of the future."

The display will remain on display in Kettering town centre until Friday, April 15.