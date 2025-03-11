Kettering Groovy Garage business expands within New Urban Outfitters location in Bath

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST
A Kettering vintage clothing business that began in a back bedroom has opened its second branch of Groovy Garage within an Urban Outfitters store – this time in Bath.

Founded by Kettering entrepreneur Jack Tavener, the business was set up in 2017 selling vintage clothing online as well as from a shop above Storm in Kettering’s Gold Street.

Jack says he’s thrilled to expand his business to a third location and has set out his plans for future growth.

He said: “This is just the beginning. Our partnership with Urban Outfitters has been incredibly rewarding, and we’re thrilled to expand into Bath. We have big plans to continue growing and bringing our handpicked, high-quality vintage treasures to even more cities.”

Jack Tavener owner of Groovy Garage/ Groovy Garageplaceholder image
Jack Tavener owner of Groovy Garage/ Groovy Garage

Groovy Garage offers customers carefully curated collections of second-hand, pre-loved vintage clothing.

The brand has gained a loyal following for offering unique, sustainable fashion, blending vintage charm with contemporary style.

Jack said: “With a focus on curating pieces that tell a story and promote eco-conscious shopping, the new store in Bath will offer local fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to shop one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories. The shop has already proven a success with the likes of popular streetwear creators @antskicks and @swagbloke visiting and sharing content of their designer finds.”

The new store will feature a wide selection of vintage clothing, including Prada, Stone Island, carhartt, CP Company, and Burberry.

Groovy Garage in Bath / Groovy Garageplaceholder image
Groovy Garage in Bath / Groovy Garage

Seven months since Groovy Garage opened in Urban Oufitters in Nottingham, Jack has a third outlet – all from selling clothes from his sister’s old bedroom via a rail at The Yards.

For more information about Groovy Garage, please visit http://www.groovygarage.com.

