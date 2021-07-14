Kettering Green Patch opens gates to public
The summer fair has free entry
Kettering's biggest community garden will open its doors to the public this weekend for their summer fair complete with ice creams, veg boxes and exotic animals.
The Green Patch, based in Valley Walk, will welcome visitors to take a look at 2.5 acre site from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, July 17.
As well as seeing the flagship community garden's bee garden and polytunnels, there will be face painting, refreshments and a fire engine.
Green Patch manager Grey Lindley said: "It's going to be a beautiful day and people will be able to visit one of the biggest and the best gardens in the county.
"The Co-op is going to be making fruit kebabs, we have tea and coffee and cakes, and are making craft table for the kids as well as face painting and a ping-pong table outside.
"It's all going to be done under Covid compliant conditions."
The Green Patch's menagerie of ducks, geese, rabbits and cats guests will be joined by exotic animals including lizards.
Mr Lindley added: "It has been planned with Covid guidelines in mind and we will be encouraging social distancing as much as we can.
"It should be a really nice day."