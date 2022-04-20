Kettering Green Patch launch for Groundwork 'Seeds of Hope' campaign

A calendar of events, celebrations, fundraising and community activities has begun with the launch of Groundwork Northamptonshire’s new ‘Seeds of Hope’ campaign at their Kettering Green Patch base.

Organised by Groundwork – a charity committed to green, creative and youthwork projects – Seeds of Hope hopes to unite and strengthen their communities post-pandemic.

Groundwork Northamptonshire has divided the campaign into four ‘seasons’: Prepare, Plant, Prosper and Provide.

Staff, volunteers, families, visitors, students and children gather at Groundwork Northamptonshire’s community garden project in Kettering, Green Patch, to launch Seeds of Hope

During each season there will be campaigns, blogs and community involvement – with other events planned.

Kate Williams, chief executive officer of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “There’s no denying that the pandemic has planted some seeds of change in how we work as individuals, as communities and as a wider society. Now it’s time to make those seeds grow.

“At Groundwork Northamptonshire we are running a year-long Seeds of Hope campaign – one designed to take these seeds and help people and communities flourish, become much stronger and more fulfilled. Throughout 2022, we’ll be preparing, planting, prospering and providing, giving you the chance to try new things, meet new people and get involved in your community. Please join us on this journey.”

Prepare will run throughout April, with a host of spring activities planned. People are invited to get involved by visiting the new Seeds of Hope website, subscribing to the newsletter and sharing news and stories.

Plant will run in May and June as the weather gets warmer. There will be online gardening guides, wellbeing walks and information and activities to help people get closer to nature.

Prosper will run in July and August and will be about encouraging people to enjoy the fruits of their labour – or other people’s – by trying new recipes or learning a new craft, using what is naturally around us as inspiration.

Provide concludes the campaign, running in September and October, and will celebrate the harvest season, allowing people to make the most of all they’ve done this year.