Kettering great gran celebrates 100th birthday after life as mill worker, brickie's mate and printer

Gretta Northern has led a wide and varied life – living in three different countries – working in male-dominated industries and bringing up a large family.

Now she’s celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, (July 2) surrounded by family and friends at her home in Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gathered to mark the occasion, 60 guests raised a toast of low-alcohol wine including her four children.

Gretta with her children

Daughter Dawn Tarrant said: “We were all there to celebrate. She’s doing OK, is still very independent and says what she thinks. It was a great day with loads of family, nieces and nephews.”

Dawn thinks Gretta’s longevity could be down to hard work, walking and the Mediterranean diet she enjoyed when she lived abroad.

Born Margretta Smith in County Down Northern Ireland, she was raised with sister Agnes and attended the local school. Her father Billy worked in a cotton mill where Gretta got a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gretta loved dancing and, because she lived in a village, she would have to walk miles to the venue, dance the night away and walk back home.

Gretta with some of her great-grandchildren and grandchildren

During the Second World War, Gretta moved to England to help with the war effort, working in two Midlands factories making items for the Armed Forces.After a brief spell back in Ireland, Gretta returned to England to digs in Brigstock, working at Stewarts & Lloyds in Corby as a fitter’s mate and then a brickie’s labourer. It was at the steel works where she met her husband-to-be, Kettering lad, Don Northern.

In 1947, they married at Kettering Registry Office and settled down in the town having children Gerry, Dawn, Steve and Sonny. She went back to work at a printing firm Seddons & Arlidge for over 27 years until her retirement.

After husband Don died suddenly at the age of 60, Gretta fell in love with Crete after a holiday, only moving back to Kettering in her late 80s. She now has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who visit her regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn said: “Gretta always liked a little flutter on the horses and she still likes watching the horse racing now.

"She goes shopping once a fortnight and she likes her Bran Flakes and yoghurt.