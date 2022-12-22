Kettering grants scheme sees 50 per cent rise in people claiming heating bills help

A grants scheme to help Kettering’s elderly with their heating bills saw a near 50 per cent rise in successful applications.

With gas and electricity prices soaring in the cost-of-living crisis, fuel grants were given to those living in Kettering or Barton Seagrave who met certain criteria.

To qualify for the payment, people had to be over the statutory retirement age, single and have an income of under £300 per week.

Successful applicants received £68

Kettering Town Council paid out on 300 successful applications for payments of £68 each, a sum increased from last year’s payments of £60.

The funding came from Kettering Charities for the Poor, which is run in partnership with the council.

Council leader and chairman of the trustees, Cllr Lloyd Bunday, said: “I am glad that the charity was able to help so many people this year.

"These payments make a big difference to Kettering and Barton Seagrave residents in this coldest time of the year.”