Kettering 'gets its spark back' after Street Food Saturdays success

Kettering’s Street Food Saturdays are set to continue in 2023 after this year’s events helped the town ‘get its spark back’.

Saturday (September 24) saw the last of 2022’s three celebrations of local firms and food traders, who took over the Market Place from 11am to 4pm.

Vendors included Caribbean food trader June Plum from Wellingborough, Taco Shack from Market Harborough, the Pizza Slice Society based in Kettering, Hyderabadi Dhaba serving kebabs and tandoori chicken and two dessert traders, Doh Bites (Thrapston) and Dam Good Donuts (Northampton).

Kettering's Street Food Saturdays event

The events were hosted and funded by Kettering Town Council in a bid to reinvigorate the town centre.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green), who helped organise the events, said: “It was such good fun once again and these events just show the sheer number of wonderful people we have in Kettering, all doing wonderful things.

"So many locals said to me on the day about how lovely it was to see Kettering get its spark back.”

The events were held as part of a collaboration with Fly By Bars operator Dominic Douglas, who set up Street Food Fridays in nearby Corby.

He said: “I’ve been proud to bring together some of the best local street food traders in the area alongside my pop up bar. The quality we have locally is brilliant and these events help local families earn a living whilst also spreading the joy of good food and good company.”

Kettering Town Council’s market and events committee is set to meet tonight (Tuesday) to review the events with a view to designing next year’s programme.

Councillors are set to be told it might be possible to hold four or five next year.

Saturday’s event also saw a range of activities including a creative writing workshop, a free street dance workshop run by Starlight Dance, soft archery run by the District Scouts, free rickshaw rides with Brightwayz Cycle Hub, board games at the Kino Lounge, ‘Laughing Yoga’ run by Ashok from the Green Patch, free badge making with Youthworks, face painting and a butterfly scavenger hunt with the Butterfly Conservation.

People also came together to put on a big stall for the start of Big Green Week, where residents could sign up for local eco initiatives such as community tree planting, pond starter packs and get tips on how to be more environmentally friendly.

Alison Holland, founder of Brightwayz social enterprise, said: “On Saturday we offered free indoor, secure cycle parking, cycle maintenance training and free rickshaw rides. The Royal Hotel have given us this space to use for free and so we are trialling this as a Kettering Active Travel Hub.

“We aim to keep offering this service over the winter period by opening on the last Saturday of every month, continuing on from what we have offered for the Street Food Saturday events.”