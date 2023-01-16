He cut the ribbon today

The new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Kettering General Hospital was officially opened by Earl Spencer this morning (January 16).

Located in the heart of the hospital, people living with cancer can access the new state-of-the art centre that brings together a range of vital cancer information and support services under one roof.

Since welcoming its first patient at the end of May 2022, the centre has already provided practical and emotional support to more than 1,200 people.

With about 24,000 people living with and beyond cancer in Northamptonshire, the centre fills a much-needed gap in local support.

Earl Spencer, who is uncle to Prince William and Prince Harry, said: “It’s a centre that will provide a much-needed north-of-the-county centre and will be much-appreciated in the locality. Almost everyone will know of a family member or friend directly affected by this illness. Fortunately the NHS and charities, like Macmillan, work to support patients and their families through this illness.

"It’s a vital additional support beyond the fantastic work done by hospital staff to tackle the illness itself. It’s an incredible resource for Kettering not just for the patients but for their families. So to have this at the heart of the community of Kettering is really important.”

Ruth Giles, Macmillan’s head of nursing for cancer, toured the centre with the Earl.

She said: “To be able to provide support in such a light, bright, welcoming space is wonderful and we’ve had a really positive response from patients who are already benefiting from the centre.”

Leanne Hills, 44, from Stanwick, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2022 and has been accessing support from the centre and help from Danielle Mellows, Macmillan’s cancer information and support service lead.

Leanne said: “Danielle has been invaluable. I didn’t know where to turn. I wish it had been around when I was first diagnosed. To have that sort of support locally is absolutely brilliant. It will be a lifeline to so many people.”

The centre is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm. No appointment is needed. People can call the centre on 01536 493888, email [email protected] or call the Macmillan support line on 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.

