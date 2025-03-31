Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering General Hospital is celebrating after winning a national active travel award for helping staff, patients and visitors with sustainable transport choices.

Organisations from across the country were recognised at the Modeshift National STARS Summit on Thursday (March27).

Modeshift supports, inspires, and champions individuals – and organisations – who are working to deliver ways of improving everyday journeys.

As part of the summit, the National STARS Travel Awards were handed out including to Kettering General Hospital named ‘Healthcare Site of the Year’ in recognition of their work to promote sustainable transport and active travel.

Nick Butler, chief operating officer at Modeshift said: “The Modeshift STARS National Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the fantastic achievements of schools, businesses and organisations across the country who are promoting active travel on a daily basis.

“Kettering General Hospital should be proud of their success in being recognised as Healthcare Site of the Year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them to deliver better transport options for more people.”

The flagship annual event and brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and campaigners to share best practice and innovative solutions for increasing active and sustainable travel in education, business, and community settings.

Kettering General Hospital aims to be an ‘exemplar’ trust by ensuring they are ‘easily accessible’ to all users.

To achieve this, staff, patients, and visitors are actively supported to make sustainable travel choices that suit their needs whilst promoting health and wellbeing.

Kettering General Hospital’s travel plan aims to increase access to the hospital in ways other than cars, effectively communicate sustainable travel options to everyone, reduce the hospital trust’s carbon footprint in line with NHS Net Zero targets, and actively support healthy travel.

Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering said: "It is fantastic to see Kettering General Hospital leading the way on sustainable transport.

“Boosting sustainable transport not only increases accessibility but helps staff, patients and visitors to reduce our carbon footprint. Congratulations to everyone at the hospital on their success.”

The categories this year covered business, healthcare, and residential sites, alongside primary, secondary, and SEND schools and Early Years establishments.

For more information go to https://modeshift.org.uk/.