Kettering General Hospital staff win awards for outstanding care

Staff at Kettering General Hospital have received awards for the outstanding, compassionate and sensitive care they have given to patients.

Last year KGH started to take part in the DAISY Award – an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Since then patients, family members and carers have nominated 227 staff members for the award after receiving great care and nine have received it.

DAISY Award Director of Nursing Fiona Barnes and Deputy Sister Lara Pilgrim

Receiving their awards on February 25 were deputy sister from the medical Same Day Emergency Care Unit (SDEC), Lara Pilgrim, community midwife Michelle Paladino, and clinical nurse specialist in haematology/oncology, Kathy Heywood.

Deputy director of nursing and quality Di Postle, who is overseeing the awards initiative, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce three more winners of our DAISY Awards.

“Lara, Michelle and Kathy all exemplify our core value of providing compassionate care for patients and their families. They have demonstrated the highest standards of support for our patients on their differing journeys. “

Lara was nominated by a mum who brought her daughter, who has a rare genetic disorder, in for an MRI scan under general anaesthetic.

DAISY Director of Nursing Fiona Barnes and Clinical Nurse Specialist Kathy Heywood

Her nomination read: “Lara spoke to my daughter in a way she could understand and kept her calm. I would never have coped for one second without her and I can’t put into words how much I appreciated what she did for us. Lara took the stress from me and treated us both like normal people, which is something we rarely get. I honestly can’t say enough how much she helped. I wish there were more people like Lara.”

Michelle supported a family who lost their baby boy and then fell pregnant again.

Her nomination read: “After losing him Michelle came to do a home visit to make sure both myself and my partner were okay and to offer support and advice. In 2021 I fell pregnant again and Michelle was my midwife again. From day one I was extremely anxious and Michelle went above and beyond throughout the whole pregnancy. She kept a close eye on me during every visit. She was our absolute rock throughout the pregnancy, nothing was ever too much trouble and she was treated us with care, dignity and respect. I couldn’t have wished for a better midwife. I don’t think I would have got through my pregnancy without her. Keep doing what you’re doing because you’re a phenomenal midwife.”

Kathy supported a lady who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

DAISY Award Director of Nursing Fiona Barnes and Community Midwife Michelle Paladino

Her nominee wrote: “Kathy, along with the haematology-oncology team at KGH, have been amazing. I underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy and from diagnosis throughout Kathy has been brilliant. I always know that I can contact her about anything; any issues I have been having and any concerns I may have and she gets back to me as soon as possible. As a nurse myself, I know that we put our heart and souls into caring for our patients - and with Kathy you definitely feel like she's a part of your family, that nothing is too much of a problem for her to sort out or find out how to sort it out.

"She has been brilliant. I am so glad I got a nurse specialist like Kathy to help me throughout this last year-and-a-half. Even during these Covid times, she has been very supportive. So I just wish to say to her- thank you.”

The winners were all presented with a DAISY award certificate, award pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.