Kettering General Hospital in £713,000 solar panel funding boost to save on energy bills

Kettering General Hospital (KGH) will receive £713,000 from Great British Energy to fit rooftop solar panels, helping to save up to £2.8m on energy bills.

It has been confirmed that the hospital will benefit from the first major project for the Labour Government’s publicly-owned energy company.

Four NHS trusts in the East Midlands have been chosen to receive funding, with 10 schools in the region also set to benefit.

MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting said: “Having spoken in support of rooftop solar and the potential it has in Parliament earlier this year I am really pleased to see this funding going to Kettering General Hospital.

“This is another excellent step in redeveloping Kettering General Hospital and part of a fantastic investment for the East Midlands that will see hospitals and schools saving thousands of pounds on their energy bills.

“Through Great British Energy, Labour is delivering on its Plan for Change by boosting our energy independence, investing in our public services and delivering lower bills for our communities.”

The solar panels fitted at KGH will generate 578,115 kWh a year, meaning estimated lifetime savings of £2.2m to £2.8m. The first panels in the national rollout are expected to be delivered by the end of summer 2025.

In addition to this new project, the Government has announced that £12m will be put aside for local authorities and community energy groups to build local clean energy projects – including onshore wind turbines, rooftop solar panels and hydropower.

The NHS’ annual energy bill has doubled to £1.4bn a year since 2019.