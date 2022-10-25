As some high street retailers struggle in the cost of living crisis, a haven for gamers in the heart of Kettering is bucking the trend.

Geek Retreat Kettering opened its doors in High Street in February this year, bringing all things ‘geek’ under one roof.

Since then, husband and wife Dan and Fiona Powell have been building a loyal following with their vibrant and inclusive community cafe.

Geek Retreat staff and customers - Dan Powell seated

Dan said: “Ensuring that our Geek Retreat store is an inclusive, welcoming and social environment for all customers is extremely important to us.

"We have worked hard to create a safe and friendly place where people feel like they can belong. This particularly applies to our vulnerable and marginalised communities.”

Alongside regular weekly events including Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Warhammer and Pokémon, Dan and Fiona have worked to support a number of initiatives – hosting theatre groups, markets, and home educators.

Sessions attract dozens of gamers who want to ‘escape everyday life’ – one Dungeons and Dragons game has been going on for nearly eight months.

Inside Geek Retreat Kettering

Dan, 35, said: “We are excited that Geek Retreat is going from strength to strength. We feel passionately that at the heart of our success is a vision for more inclusivity. We offer something very different – a place to play and have fun, but also somewhere that it safe and shines a light on the importance of communities.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better location and the community we have already built and experienced are amazing, everyone helps everyone, and I look forward to growing further in the months to come.”