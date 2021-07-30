Kettering games club taking you from Exploding Kittens to Ticket To Ride, via Carcassone, Catan, Dobble and Qwirkle

Games-lovers will be able to pit their wits against fellow fans of board-based entertainment at a new monthly café dedicated to the art of puzzles, cards, dice and fast-thinking.

The new board games night launches in Kettering on Friday, August 6, at Johnny's Happy Place Café at the Keystone Centre in Rockingham Road.

Owners of Boards of Kettering, games geeks Gavin Price and Dez Dell say they love the social interaction that comes with sitting around a table and playing a board game together.

Dez Dell and Gavin Price

Gavin said: 'In an age where most of us are in front of screens, it's really important to us to have face to face interactions and nothing is better at doing that than playing a board game.

"For those of us who are a bit shy, awkward or find interactions difficult, board games bring a structure and fill the conversation. Not only that they bring a lot of fun too."

The pair joined forces selling board games rom The Bean Hive in Kettering High Street, and have been planning a board games café event since before lockdown.

This is the first event they are running in Kettering after Gavin organised a successful event in Woodford early last year.

There will more than 300 games to choose from

Gavin said: "Long-gone are the days that board games were just for Christmas with the standard Monopoly, Cluedo or Scrabble. There is a whole world of games ideal for any age, ability or mood - there are games that use dexterity, puzzle games, escape room style games, strategy, card, dice and wit. Whether new to board games or a seasoned enthusiast, there is a game out there for any occasion.

"Some are quick, simple and easy and others more challenging. From Exploding Kittens to Ticket To Ride, via Carcassone, Catan, Dobble and Qwirkle, there is a game for everyone."

Anyone can come and play from the extensive collection of over 300 board games and Gavin a self-described 'resident rules geek', will give instruction on how to play, saving having to read the rulebooks.