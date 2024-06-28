Kettering funfair rolls into town with dodgems, ghost train, twister and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roll up, roll up! There will be rides aplenty for thrillseekers as a popular funfair returns to Kettering.

John Thurston and Son’s Kettering Feast Fair runs from today (Friday, June 28) to Saturday, July 6, at the Northampton Road recreation ground.

This year’s rides include the dodgems, orbiter, twister, waltzer, superstar, terminator, high flyer, Miami trip, the yeti, three giant funhouses, ghost train, a haunted house and various children’s rides.

Back for 2024 is the freakout ride and new this year is the jungle swing paratrooper.

Kettering Feast Fair returns. Credit: John Thurston and Son

A fair spokesman said: "You’ll find something for the whole family at the Kettering Feast Fair.”