Kettering funfair rolls into town with dodgems, ghost train, twister and more

By Sam Wildman
Published 28th Jun 2024, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Roll up, roll up! There will be rides aplenty for thrillseekers as a popular funfair returns to Kettering.

John Thurston and Son’s Kettering Feast Fair runs from today (Friday, June 28) to Saturday, July 6, at the Northampton Road recreation ground.

This year’s rides include the dodgems, orbiter, twister, waltzer, superstar, terminator, high flyer, Miami trip, the yeti, three giant funhouses, ghost train, a haunted house and various children’s rides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back for 2024 is the freakout ride and new this year is the jungle swing paratrooper.

Kettering Feast Fair returns. Credit: John Thurston and SonKettering Feast Fair returns. Credit: John Thurston and Son
Kettering Feast Fair returns. Credit: John Thurston and Son

A fair spokesman said: "You’ll find something for the whole family at the Kettering Feast Fair.”

The funfair is open from 6pm to 10pm on weekdays and 2pm to 10pm at the weekend. Thursday, July 4, is ‘cheap night’ with most rides at £1.50 per person.

Related topics:Kettering