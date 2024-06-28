Kettering funfair rolls into town with dodgems, ghost train, twister and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Thurston and Son’s Kettering Feast Fair runs from today (Friday, June 28) to Saturday, July 6, at the Northampton Road recreation ground.
This year’s rides include the dodgems, orbiter, twister, waltzer, superstar, terminator, high flyer, Miami trip, the yeti, three giant funhouses, ghost train, a haunted house and various children’s rides.
Back for 2024 is the freakout ride and new this year is the jungle swing paratrooper.
A fair spokesman said: "You’ll find something for the whole family at the Kettering Feast Fair.”
The funfair is open from 6pm to 10pm on weekdays and 2pm to 10pm at the weekend. Thursday, July 4, is ‘cheap night’ with most rides at £1.50 per person.