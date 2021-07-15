Kettering fun fair night out finished in assault and robbery

A woman leaving a Kettering fun fair has been assaulted and had her handbag robbed by a man.

The incident took place in Lake Avenue close to the Northampton Road recreation ground in the town on Thursday (July 8).

During the assault the victim suffered injuries to her hand and head, and her bag stolen.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police investigating a robbery at a fun fair in Kettering are appealing for witnesses.

"Between 8.30pm and 9pm on Thursday, July 8, a woman was assaulted and robbed by a man as she attended a fun fair off Lake Avenue.

"The victim suffered head and hand injuries and her handbag was stolen.

"The suspect is described as a white man with short black hair."