Kettering friends recreate iconic Band Aid Christmas video to raise thousands for food bank

Kettering's Band Aid 2022. Picture by Jim Wykes

A Kettering food bank has received a festive boost after a group of friends raised thousands of pounds by recreating an iconic video.

More than 20 people joined forces to remake Band Aid’s 1984 chart-topper ‘Do They Know It's Christmas?’, donning wigs, costumes and make-up to play musicians in the charity supergroup.

They initially set out to raise £1,000 for Kettering Food Bank. But as of last night (Wednesday) the total topped £6,500, leaving food bank volunteers gobsmacked.

Organiser Jemma Cox, who played Bono in the video, said: "There's been lots of tears. This will make a huge difference for the food bank.

"It's incredible that it's come from a group of friends getting together and being a bit silly.

"Everyone is struggling right now and to think that people have still given what they can is amazing. We are just blown away."

For the past nine years the 40-year-old florist, who now lives in Stanion, has been creating a silly Christmas picture to make people smile.

In 2021 she did it to raise money for charity but this year she wanted to go one better – and managed to get 25 people together from across the Kettering area to each play a part in it.

Videographer Paul Martin and photographer Jim Wykes gave up their time to shoot the festive fun at the Parlour Rehearsal Rooms, who generously accommodated them.

Jemma was joined in the video by Sarah Gaziano (Sarah Dallin/Bananarama), Amy Geoghegan (Siobhan Fahey/Bananarama), Aimee McDowall (Keren Woodward/Bananarama), Simon Keal (Bob Geldof), Gavin Cullum (Sting and George Michael), Dom Berardi (Boy George), Ricky-lee Brennan (Paul Young), Craig McCallum (Phil Collins), Lucy Noble (Jodie Watley/Shalamar), Phil Cox (Paul Weller), Reece Speechley (Gary Kemp/Spandau Ballet), Dylan Smith (Martin Kemp/Spandau Ballet), Lee Abrams (John Taylor/Duran Duran), Jackie Martin (John Moss/Culture Club), Liam Noble (Simon Le Bon/Duran Duran), Jimbo Turner (Tony Hadley/Spandau Ballet), Rob Milne (Midge Ure), Sam Wykes (Francis Rossi/Status Quo), Paul Cox (Rick Parfitt/Status Quo), Nick Towns (Marilyn), Jason Bland (Glen Gregory/Heaven 17) and Wes Southcombe (Nick Rhodes/Duran Duran).

And, with the 1984 song raising money for anti-famine efforts in Ethiopia, they wanted to do their bit to help provide food for struggling families in Kettering.

They set a target of £1,000 and had already hit £3,000 within 24 hours of the video being released.

Jemma said: "Everyone came together for such an amazing cause. It's so important at this time of year.

"We take it for granted that everyone is sitting round the table eating turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Day, but that's not the reality for a lot of people."

Kettering Food Bank trustee Jane Calcott said the funds will really help them over the New Year period.

She said: "It's going to give us a tremendous boost. We are over the moon."

The online fundraising page will be open until tomorrow (Thursday, December 8) when it will be closed so funds can be transferred to the food bank.