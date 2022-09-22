Kettering friends' charity football tournament remembers big-hearted Barney

More than 120 people pitched in at a charity football tournament in memory of a Kettering man.

Mark 'Barney' Barwell was part of FC Unit, a Sunday morning football team which he and his mates played together in for about five seasons.

After Mark died on September 21, 2017, FC Unit decided to host the Mark ‘Barney’ Barwell memorial seven-a-side football tournament in his honour.

The teams before the tournament gathered to honour Mark 'Barney' Barwell

This year’s football tournament involved 12 teams and attracted more than 120 players, with a further 200 people in attendance at the post-tournament memorial party which was held, with thanks, at Kettering Rugby Club.

Co-organiser Tom Smith said: “Such an amazing turnout was completely testament to, and completely reflective of, Barney’s infectious personality and popularity.

"Big-hearted with a big smile, kind to the core, quick witted and charming, it was a personality that resonated with everyone he ever met. Mark could be the party animal, the wise man, the charmer, he could be sensitive and be the perfect person to lean on for anything. He really was one of life's enhancers.”

The tournament has raised more than £5,500 for three causes – Parkinsons UK (Kettering branch), Jack Wilkinson Treatment Fund and The Barney Legacy Fund.

Mark's brother paid tribute to him before the match

Tom added: “We hope to continue this annual event in order to keep Mark’s memory alive and to raise money for such great causes.”

To donate to the three charities supported by Barney’s friends go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneylegacyfund2017.

A minute's applause was held