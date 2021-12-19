Kettering football spectators praised for 'incredible' actions as man's life saved

Quick-thinking spectators saved a man's life at a Kettering football match this morning (Sunday) after he suffered a medical emergency.

The man was at North Park watching a relative play in the Weetabix Youth Football League when he was taken ill just after 9.30am.

But - thanks to the quick actions of those nearby - CPR was performed on him at the scene.

The league has praised quick-thinking football spectators

And with the league's own on-site defibrillator on-hand he was resuscitated and taken to Kettering General Hospital, where a spokesman for the league said he was doing well this evening.

The match between Rising Hope U10 Vipers and Kettering Town U10 Community was abandoned.

A statement issued by the Weetabix Youth Football League just after 5.30pm heaped praise on those who helped save the man's life.

It said: "Today’s outcome is positive, and the swift actions of those involved today were incredible.

"The Weetabix Youth Football League are eternally grateful to those who helped save this gentleman’s life.

"Lastly, at the time of writing this, we received an update that the gentleman was sat up and talking. He wants to pass on his thanks to all who helped save his life."

The statement added that they understood how distressing incidents like this were to witness and urged anyone who needed support to contact them so they could help.

Coaches and fellow spectators described the response to the man's medical emergency as "amazing", with several saying the incident showed just how vital defibrillators are.

One was used to save the life of Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during their Euro 2020 clash with Finland this summer.