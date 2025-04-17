Kettering football fans to pay tribute to fire victim Louie at weekend match
Match-goers to Kettering Town Football Club’s ground Latimer Park will be asked to mark the life of 23-year-old fan Louie Thorn ahead of the game and during the first half.
Louie died in a house fire in Rushton on March 28 with two others – Emma Conn and Mayci Fox aged four.
A spokesman for KTFC said: “There will be a minute’s applause ahead of our match on Saturday versus Royston Town in memory of Louie Thorn, a lifelong Poppies fan, who tragically lost his life on March 28, 2025.
"The family have also requested that on the 23rd min that an applause be heard as a mark of respect.”
The Poppies need one more win to guarantee at least a place in the play-offs when 11th-placed Royston Town are the visitors to Latimer Park.
