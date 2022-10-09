Kettering food bank supplies run low as cost of living crisis hits donations

Supplies at a Kettering food bank have hit an all-time low with demand for the lifeline soaring as the cost of living crisis takes hold.

Despite generous harvest parcels being donated by faith groups, schools, businesses and individuals, Kettering Food Bank has had to buy in stock.

In October organisers of the Horsemarket-based food bank usually have shelves brimming with non-perishable goods – but not this year.

Jane Stone with shelving that would normally be groaning with produce at this time of year

As more people accessed the service over the summer months, reserves have been given away and donations cannot keep up with demand.

Trustee Jane Calcott said: “It’s totally unprecedented. We are even running short of soup. We are seeing demand like we usually see at Christmas. We are now running short of basically everything. Demand has easily doubled in a year.”

Currently, the food bank is handing out the equivalent of 5,500 meals each month to people who can’t buy their own supplies. Three new volunteers have been taken on to sort, pack and deliver the much-needed parcels for people who can’t afford to travel or with mobility issues.

Jane said: “Before it was people who are working on zero-hours contracts – they are OK for one week then the next week they are not earning – people on the minimum wage, universal credit, people making new claims that haven’t come through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Collcutt has seen a huge rise in demand

"We are now getting pensioners coming to us. Last week we had a lady come in who was crying. She was so distressed. She said ‘I’m so ashamed’.

"It’s the cost of living – it’s the cost of everything going up. People just can’t deal with it.”

As quickly as donations come in, they are distributed and now Kettering Food Bank is buying in hundreds of pounds worth of provisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money is given by businesses and individuals like Rod and Sue Catt from Kettering.

People can donate money, food and toiletries

Rod said: “We think of people who find it hard to get food. We used to give food now we come here and give money to put towards the rent. The work they do here is very good.”

Jane added: “We are really worried about the winter but we are lucky with donations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad