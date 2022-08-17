Kettering floods in pictures

Householders are counting the cost as flood water poured into homes in parts of Kettering after torrential rain hit the area last night (Tuesday) at about 10pm.

Streets including sections of Linden Avenue, Silverwood Road, Avondale Road, Waverley Road and Lower Street were underwater as residents battled to keep the water from seeping under doors.

Firefighters exhausted from dealing with wildfires were called out to pump out homes across the town as drains were unable to cope with the deluge.

The flooding comes after a prolonged dry spell with soil so parched that it acted like concrete – many people were only aware when the alarm was raised by neighbours.

Residents across the town waded in to help each other keep the water out.

Thirteen incidents were reported to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) in Kettering from just before 9pm until shortly before midnight, while there was also one incident in Corby and a further incident in Raunds.

A spokesman for (NFRS) said: “The Kettering incidents saw crews unblock rear garden drains in Mill Road and remove flood water from the ground floor of maisonette flats in Laurel Road - as well as using a submersible pump to remove water from properties in Regent Street and Chestnut Avenue.

“Officers also attended and either inspected the scene or offered advice at incidents in Montagu Street, Digby Street, Bellway Close, Bath Road, Willow Road, Linden Avenue, Northfield Avenue and Avondale Road.”

Group Manager Ro Cutler said: “The recent hot weather and dry conditions means that the ground is finding it very difficult to absorb water at the moment – so there was always a possibility of flash flooding when heavy rainfall was forecast and it’s something we have been well prepared for.

“Our control team had to deal with a lot of calls in a short amount of time last night so we’d like to thank them for their hard work, as well as that done by our firefighters and officers – whether it was offering advice, inspecting drains or pumping water out of properties.”

1. Kettering floods - August 16 2022 Flooding in Avondale Road, Kettering - picture by Russell Peace of Avondale Sweeps Photo: Russell Peace Photo Sales

2. Kettering floods - August 16 2022 Waverley Road - Dez Dell's garden underwater Photo: Dez Dell Photo Sales

3. Kettering floods - August 16 2022 Flooding in Waverley Road, Kettering - photo Dez Dell Photo: Dez Dell Photo Sales

4. Kettering floods - August 16 2022 Residents in Waverley Road wading through the floodwater Photo: Dez Dell Photo Sales