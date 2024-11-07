Kettering flasher indecently exposed himself at bus stop in busy main road

Police officers are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman at a bus stop on a busy Kettering road.

The incident took place on Tuesday, November 5, when a man behaved inappropriately towards a woman in London Road, Kettering.

After a member of the public intervened, the man ran off towards Broadway and Northants Police are appealing for the witness to come forward.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Did you see a man behaving inappropriately towards a woman in London Road, Kettering, on Tuesday, November 5?

“Between 5pm and 5.30pm, a man approached a woman at a bus stop and indecently exposed himself to her. A member of the public intervened and the man ran off towards Broadway.”

The offender was a white man with an olive/tan complexion, aged 50 to 60 years, about 5ft 7in and of an average build with short grey hair. He was wearing a dark blue puffa jacket and dark blue jeans.

They would also like to hear from the member of the public who intervened, or anyone else who may have been approached in a similar manner or who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately.

As London Road is a main route through Kettering, officers believe the area would have been busy and would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the man on dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 240000662062 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.