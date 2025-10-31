Kettering Flag Downers explain mission to 'quietly and respectfully' remove 'intimidating and exclusionary' symbols

A group of Kettering residents have come together to take action against the ‘imposition’ of hundreds of flags being hung from lampposts across the area.

Flags started to appear across Kettering after the ‘Operation Raise the Colours’ campaign took hold this summer.

The local ‘Flags for Kettering’ group that has been placing St George Crosses and Union Jacks across their home town to make it 'look nice' and show pride.

But ‘The Flag Downers’ group feel the patriotic zeal for flag flying – without consultation – has felt ‘intimidating and exclusionary’.

A spokesman for the group contacted the Northants Telegraph to explain why residents have been removing the ‘cheaply-made’ flags.

They said: “Across parts of the county, teams of local residents have been quietly and respectfully removing hundreds of cheaply-made flags that recently appeared on lampposts and street corners.

"These residents want to explain why they are doing this and to correct some of the misconceptions circulating online.

“Many of us understand that local people may see the flags as a harmless or even cheerful display. But for others, especially those from minority backgrounds or newer members of our community, the sudden appearance of rows of national flags without consultation has felt intimidating and exclusionary.

“No one was asked whether this was something our towns wanted. A few individuals simply decided for everyone else.

"What’s more, the national ‘Operation Raise the Colours’ campaign behind these displays has been traced to far-right groups such as the English Defence League and Britain First. While we accept that the local organisers are not necessarily part of those organisations, they are nevertheless helping to amplify a campaign with roots in hate-filled movements that do not represent the values of our area.

"Our concern is not with the flag itself. England’s and Britain’s flags belong to everyone, and they should symbolise unity, pride, and inclusion. What we object to is their hijacking by extremists who wish to use them as tools of division.

"Ironically, many of the flags currently fluttering from our lampposts were bought in bulk online and are marked ‘Made in China’. It seems a strange kind of patriotism to promote English pride using imported plastic flags manufactured thousands of miles away.

“The reality is that these flags are already falling apart , torn, tangled, and weather-worn within days. Far from being a celebration of national pride, they now make our towns look neglected.”.

So far The Flag Downers have removed over 300 flags from towns in the county. Some have been replaced, but in other areas cleared lampposts have remained flag free.

Such is their fear of attack and doxing – the malicious publication of personal identifying information – the group have never all met together.

The spokesman said: “We are not from any other organisation. We carefully vet people to make sure they can vouched for as we need to take precautions because we know from around the country that the far right are heavily involved and are directly attacking people taking down the illegal flags and also doxing.

"Our volunteers come from all backgrounds, political views, and walks of life. We are parents, workers, neighbours, and friends who simply believe that our public spaces should reflect respect, inclusion, and genuine pride — not fear or division.

“We want our communities to feel welcoming and united. That’s why we’re choosing to take down these imported symbols of a campaign rooted in intolerance, and instead, to stand up for what Britain truly stands for: fairness, decency, and dignity for everyone.”

People in the group have said they have received much support from other residents whilst taking the flags down, with shouts of support and beeping car horns.

Flag Downer activists have been speaking to objecting passers by to explain why the flags may cause ‘fear and upset’.

The Flag Downers believe North Northants Council (NNC) should remove the flags.

Kettering Flag Downers’ spokesman added: “To be fair to them though, we have all seen online images of council staff being attacked and so we can understand that people at the top of NNC will be worried about their staff. But they should still do this even if they have to get a security firm to do it for them.

“We are also aware that local Reform councillors are encouraging the flag raising, even though they know its causing fear and violence across the country. They, in particular, should be ashamed of themselves.”

Operation Raise the Colours say they stand for ‘unity and patriotism, bringing people together through visible pride in our shared identity’.