Kettering firm's August fun raises £2,000 for charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swanton Care & Community Limited fun day

A Kettering firm’s August fun raised £2,000 for Irthlingborough charity Chelsea’s Angels, which helps children diagnosed with neuroblastoma and other cancers.

Swanton Care & Community Limited in Headlands held a fun day on August 20 at one of their homes in Kettering.

They had a large raffle, cake sale, cake auction, bouncy castle, ‘how many sweets in the jar’ game, guess the name of the teddy, piñatas, hot dogs, face painting and confetti cannons.

The Swanton Care & Community Limited fun day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout all of August they did various different things each week to help raise money such as a fancy dress week, fun hair week and walk a mile a day week, topped off with the fun day.

Swanton and Courtyard Care chief executive officer Andrew Dalton said: “As an organisation that is dedicated to supporting hundreds of children and young people across the UK, we are proud to support vital local charities such as Chelsea’s Angels. It’s such an inspiring charity and one that does so much good for children at a tough moment in their lives.

“The Courtyard Care team have had a huge amount of fun raising these funds throughout August – the ‘highlight’ of which was probably the fun hair week, if you’ll excuse the pun!”

Emma and Michelle from Chelsea’s Angels said: “We are so grateful that an amazing £2,000 has been raised in such a short amount of time – it's fabulous.

The Swanton Care & Community Limited fun day

"With the donation we can put together 15 happiness boxes which will help us so much. We're putting together 17 at the moment.

"It's great when local businesses, groups and communities come together to support a local charity. Together amazing things can happen.”

And Eddie Philips from the RAOB said: “On behalf of the local buffalos we would like to present a cheque for £500 to Swanton for their fundraising efforts for Chelsea’s Angels, a worthy local cause.”

Do you have a story you would like to share? Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you launched a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for?

The Swanton Care & Community Limited fun day