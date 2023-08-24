Kettering Festival of Literature to celebrate town and Northamptonshire's writers, poets and authors

Book lovers, fans of fiction, prose and poetry have been promised a fantastic free day out at the inaugural Kettering Festival of Literature.

Being held on Saturday, September 16 the festival will celebrate Kettering and Northamptonshire's writers, poets and authors.

Organised by Kettering Civic Society, the day of poetry and talks, will use multiple venues across the town centre.

Kettering Festival of Literature takes place on September 16

The project has been masterminded by Kettering Civic Society secretary Monica Ozdemir who wants to celebrate writers from the area.

She said: “I just can’t wait for the day. There’s so much going on I’ll have to dash between venues. We really have got fantastic speakers and writers.

"Kettering and Northamptonshire has such a rich literary heritage. So many people don’t know about the writers from the past and present. We want to share and celebrate this. The day will offer entertainment for all ages covering a range of genres – all for free.”

Using the Cornmarket Hall as festival HQ, visitors can dip into talks, recitals, readings and discussions, as well as find refreshments.

Kettering Festival of Literature

Other festival spaces are at Kettering’s Parish Church rooms in Market Place, St Peter and St Paul Church (the ‘parish’ church), Fuller Church, Toller Church and Kettering Library.

Acclaimed Kettering author J L Carr will be remembered by writer Ian Addis, who will share stories of his friend and colleague.

Mr Carr was headteacher at Highfields Primary School (now Greenfields Primary School). An eminent writer, artist and conservationist festival-goers will get the opportunity to meet J L Carr’s son, Bob when he brings a selection of his father’s works to the Cornmarket Hall.

Another favourite Northamptonshire author, H.E. Bates will be the subject of a talk by his granddaughter, Victoria Wicks.

Kezzabelle will be hosting poetry reading and performing at Kettering Festival of Literature

For fans of ‘The Little Grey Men’, The BB Society will talk about Denys Watkins Pitchford.

Northamptonshire poetry fans will be able to listen to readings of John Clare’s work and other past and present-day poets in the Church of St Peter and St Paul.

The Parish Church rooms will provide two workshops with cartoon artist Kev Sutherland and the Toller Church will host local authors, crime writer Jane Isaacs and Sarah Lee who has written ‘An Ocean Apart’. Featuring at the festival will be children’s authors Francis Durkin and Megan Rix – who will use sign language in her presentation.

The festival has been made possible through a grant from Historic England as part of Kettering’s Cultural Consortium’s aim to promote the town and engage the community.

On the bill are Ian Addis and Victoria Wicks

Monica hopes that the festival can continue inspire children and adults to read.

She said: “It’s a community event and hopefully it will bring the community together and inspire children to read on their own and adults to read with their children. I hope that having cartoon artist Kev Sutherland there will help children who are reluctant to read.

"It’s going to be a wonderful day. I cannot wait.”

Winners of the pre-festival poetry and prose competition will be presented at 5pm. The entries will be used in a book to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the opening of Kettering Library.