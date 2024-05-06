Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Argyll Club in Kettering have erupted with joy as hometown hero, Kyren Wilson, lifted the Snooker World Championship trophy tonight (Monday, May 6).

The Northants Telegraph was in the club where Kyren plays pool with friends and supporters of the 32-year-old. They were jubilant as the final ball was potted leaving Wilson victorious – beating Welshman Jak Jones 18 frames to 14.

The tense final session saw Wilson needing three more frames to reach the finishing line, not an easy task with Jones looking relaxed, and he didn’t make it easy as nerves took hold.

Pals in the Argyll were delighted to see their man Kyren WIlson win the world championship. Image: Alison Bagley

After his victory he was greeted on the floor by his two boys and the rest of his family, and paid tribute to his mum Sonya, dad Rob, wife Sophie and brother Taylor who had sacrificed so much for him. He said his mum and dad had remortgaged their house to help him achieve his dream.

He told the BBC: “Jak was so tough. Me and Jak have come through some junior ranks and had many practice matches there and this is Jak’s first final, let alone a world final. He’s conducted himself in an amazing fashion and I’m sure he’ll be back.”

Celebrating the Kettering man’s incredible achievement was Clive Shackleton who said Kyren’s back at the Argyll for a pool match on Wednesday.

He added: “It’s unbelievable. Of all the snooker players in the world, he comes to this club. I’m feeling exilherated. This is incredible. Half a million quid!”

Wilson has pocketed £500,000 for winning the event, the largest cash prize on offer during the World Snooker Tour.

Curtis Hamilton, who went to school with Kyren, said: “We used to play pool. He always beat me. I’m so proud of him. It’s amazing.”