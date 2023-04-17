Kettering estate's community event raises money for children whose mum died after cardiac arrest

A Kettering estate’s community event raised almost £700 for the children of a mum-of-three who suddenly died earlier this year.

Zoe Green, 26, suffered a cardiac arrest while seven months pregnant and died in February. Her unborn son Cobie also died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 8 the Highfield Community Group held a fundraising event for her children on the Highfield estate with a free Easter hunt, stalls and games. Prizes were donated from community members and local businesses.

The event raised almost £700.

Children were entertained by Viking re-enactments from Corby’s Vikings of Mercia, Adrian from Ravens-Croft and Allen and Carol Lawrence from Peterborough’s Clan Wulfhar.

Organiser Claire Love said: “The community came together and raised £693.50 which has been split equally between Oakleigh, Lincoln and Ralphie after the sad loss of their mum Zoe Green and baby brother Cobie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank everyone who donated and attended the event and send our love to the family. It was an amazing day with over 150 children attending.”