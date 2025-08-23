Bargain hunters will be able to browse bric-a-brac and support a cardiac risk charity when more than 50 residents host stalls at a Kettering estate garage sale.

Householders on the Ise Lodge will host its first estate-wide garage sale since before Covid, on Sunday, September 7.

The event is being organised by Green Ise Ward Cllrs Ben Jameson and Ben Williams, with strong support from residents Rosi Labrum and Michele Stock.

All proceeds will go to the Miriam Lee Memorial Fund with Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Cllr Ben Williams said: “During our campaign residents told us they wanted more community events. Since being elected, many asked if the Ise Garage Sale would return, we’re proud to help get the ball rolling.”

At £5 per stall, more than £250 has already been raised to help fund free heart screenings for local young people.

Cllr Ben Jameson added: “The garage sale raises money for CRY, gives residents the chance to sell and recycle unwanted items, and brings our community together. It’s good for people and the planet.”

Miriam died after an unexplained cardiac arrest aged just 17 in August 2016, the day after she received her AS-Level results.

Mum Nicola said: “At least 12 young people die each week in the UK from hidden heart problems. Funds raised locally help us pay for screening days – our first tested 120 young people, with six needing further checks. One went on to have life-saving heart surgery. Our next screening will take place in Kettering in March 2026.”

Residents will sell directly from their garages and driveways, with maps of participating stalls available from The Hut Café and at stalls.

Co-organisers Rosi and Michele added: “The garage sale is a great opportunity to recycle while earning a few pounds. Previous sales were very successful and, after a break, we’re back with more support for the organising. We can’t wait!”

Ise Lodge residents wanting to take part can contact Cllr Ben Williams on 07821844485 or go to the councillor’s Facebook site ‘Ben Jameson and Ben Williams for Ise’.

Anyone who would like to hold an event to raise money for Miriam’s fund can email Nicola at [email protected]. To donate, visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/miriam-lee.