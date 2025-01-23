Kettering estate could get new shop, takeaway and nursery if plans approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a new Kettering estate may soon have a new neighbourhood retail area if plans submitted to North Northants Council are approved.

Buccleuch Property (Kettering) Limited has proposed a two-building development on the Westhill estate off Nina Carroll Way close to Northampton Road.

If approved, three units including a convenience store, takeaway shop and nursery could be built as well as car parking.

The application by Town Planning Services on behalf of Buccleuch Property (Kettering) Ltd states: “The application site forms part of the wider residential expansion to the west of Kettering, and it was specifically identified to accommodate a local centre to meet the needs of future residents.

Buccleuch Property (Kettering) Limited plans for Nina Carroll Way in Kettering/NNC

"While the residential area has now been delivered and is substantially complete, the parcel of land set aside for the local centre has remained vacant. This proposal will now provide this local centre to support the sustainability of the local neighbourhood.”

The proposed development will deliver a new local centre comprising three units within two buildings with a total gross internal floorspace of 1,000 sqm, a 380sqm food store and two ‘flexible’ units - a 140sqm 'takeaway' 140sqm and a day nursery/ day centre/creche of 480sqm.

Forming an L-shape around the central parking area, the two units are of ‘contemporary appearance’ with monopitched roofs. Timber cladding would be used to ‘soften’ the built form and provide ‘natural tones’.

More than a decade has passed since the outline permission was granted for the residential development of Westhill with a local centre first conceived in 2006 when the outline application was first submitted.

Buccleuch Property (Kettering) Ltd's plans for Nina Carroll Way in Kettering/NNC

A new vehicular access would be created off Nina Carroll Way to serve the development with 46 parking spaces, including three disabled parking spaces and eight electric vehicle charging points. A total of 10 cycle parking spaces will be provided.

The 0.39 hectare site at Westhill, is located just less than a mile to the west of Kettering town centre close to Junction 8 of the A14 and the A43.

Neighbours and consultees have until February 8, 2025 to comment on the plans.

Go to North Northants Council planning portal and search application NK/2024/0754 for further details.