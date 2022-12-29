Kettering estate agent wins top award - just 18 months after career change

An estate agent says she’s ecstatic after being named as the best in Kettering – just 18 months after changing careers.

Miranda Menzies, 49, ran her own health and fitness business for 26 years before deciding to move into the property industry in 2021.

The Barton Seagrave woman is now a self-employed partner agent with Newman Property Experts, selling homes in and around the Kettering area.

Miranda Menzies has won a top award

And earlier this month she picked up four golds at the allAgents awards – which are based solely on customer ratings – including being crowned as Kettering’s best estate agent in 2022 at a ceremony in London.

She said: "I'm absolutely ecstatic. It would not have been possible without my customers who have taken the time and effort to leave these reviews.

"I've only been in the job for 18 months. I work very differently to the High Street agents and for me it’s all about quality over quantity.”

Miranda, who has sold in excess of 50 homes so far, said that property was an easy market in the first eight months of her new career with homes being snapped up by families wanting to move.

The rapid rise in interest rates this year has made it a bit more challenging – but Miranda said it’s still a very good market for those who are looking to buy and sell.