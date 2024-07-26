Kettering estate agent Miranda takes gold in awards voted for by public
Miranda Menzies has bagged a hat trick of awards with winning the allAgents gold award for the ‘best agent in Kettering’ for the third year in a row.
The one-woman agency works from Barton Seagrave – not a traditional high street office and prides herself on the bespoke service she offers clients.
She said: “Winning this award for the third year in a row means an awful lot to me. My reasons for joining the industry just over three years ago was to try to improve the face of British estate agency for the better. Let’s face it estate agents are generally not held in very high regard and there is a reason for this.
"Everything I do is with honesty and integrity and gaining this award confirms to me that my mission is working. Clients love the bespoke one to one service that I provide them. I offer all that high street agents offer and so much more."
AllAgents Awards recognise listed property agents across the UK and titles are awarded on ‘authentic experiences’ of customers.
Before becoming an estate agent, Miranda ran a very successful diet and fitness club for 28 years raising thousands of pounds for charity, regularly taking part in the Crazy Hats breast cancer charity walks.
