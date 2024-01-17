Kettering environmental group plants 120 native trees in Ise Valley field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers have planted 120 native trees on a Kettering field to help wildlife living in the Ise Valley at an event on Saturday (January 13).

Organised by the Natural-Ise group, more than 20 residents armed with spades, stakes and shovels rolled up their sleeves planting 13 species of saplings.

Group chairman, Martin Toms, who put out the call for help was very pleased by the turnout.

Mr Toms said: “We have been hoping for a premium event like this for 13 years, where we can plant trees. I’m really looking forward to watching these trees grow and see all of the living things that will make their home on them.

"This will also be a beautiful addition for local people to enjoy. They will be able to see the trees grow, ready for the next generation to enjoy for decades to come.

"Being near trees brings a high level of benefit to our mental health. Each tree species will attract its own unique wildlife environment, with some insects only living on one type of tree. Birds will be able to feed and nest there too and with England experiencing a massive drop in wildlife, these projects are vital.”

A total of 120 native British trees were planted on the field between Christ The King Church and the River Ise. Permission for the use of the ridge and furrow field was given by North Northants Council as part of their ambition to plant thousands of new trees in north Northamptonshire.

Offering a good mix for wildlife, species chosen include oak, cherry, hornbeam and guelder rose.

Funding for this project – and the sowing of a wildflower meadow in 2023 – came from councillors Robin Carter and Paul Marks and a grant from the David Cock Foundation. The funding boost allowed Natural-Ise to purchase larger trees than normal and it is hoped that, with a watering regime, they will develop quicker.

Group member Tom Myton added: “What we do is not just good for wildlife, it’s good for people to get involved too, be a part of something good and meet other like-minded people.”