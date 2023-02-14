Kettering entrepreneur's top award after creating 'Tripadvisor for gluten free'

A Kettering entrepreneur is hoping to help people around the world by creating a Tripadvisor-style website for those following a gluten free diet.

Ranveer Sahota has been named as one of the UK’s top young innovators after winning a coveted national award for his business Gluten Free Glee.

He was inspired to create the platform when his girlfriend Philippa was diagnosed with coeliac disease in 2019 after suffering stomach problems – with the pair soon finding that many restaurants didn’t make it easy for those wanting to cut out gluten.

Ranveer Sahota

Ranveer, 27, said: "The reason I'm so passionate about this idea is I think it really has the ability to help people.

"To me the real driver is not having my own name up there or individual recognition. As long as Gluten Free Glee can help people – even if it never makes any money to be honest – then it will have been successful."

The web platform, which is currently in development and is set to launch soon, will allow people to share their experiences at restaurants and venues in what Ranveer described as a ‘Tripadvisor for gluten free’.

Users will be able to leave feedback – both positive and negative – about things such as whether there was a separate gluten free menu, menu markings and the knowledge of waiting staff.

Gluten Free Glee will help diners share their experiences

Ranveer said it will help gluten free diners share positive visits and make businesses more accountable after ‘frustrating’ experiences following Philippa’s diagnosis.

The former Kettering Science Academy pupil, who works for a technology start-up, said: “We would essentially go somewhere and then have to walk out or she would have to do a lot of research online to try and find out whether or not they would be able to cater for her. It just made going out or planning eating around when we weren't at home quite difficult.

"For the last few years I've been dabbling in coding and software development and we just started brainstorming, thinking it would be brilliant if there was a platform where you could go and look up all of these things and you could share your experiences.

"I don't think there's any reason why it couldn't be international."

He is trying to make the platform a bit different and fun with its current landing page featuring a gluten free Pac Man game. Future ideas include a 'Gloogle' – a free Google-style search for gluten free ingredients – and a gluten free mobile wallet pass.

And his hopes of future success have been boosted after he was named as one of 94 winners at Innovate UK’s Young Innovator Awards.

Ranveer won a share of a £1.25m prize fund with a £5,000 grant, one-to-one business coaching and an allowance to cover living costs.

He said the award is a gamechanger, adding: "I couldn't believe it to be honest...I was absolutely thrilled to be chosen as one of the 94 successful applicants. It's been fantastic – I've met some really interesting people and the support is really good.

"More than anything just having that UK innovator badge has really added credibility to what I'm doing."

