Kettering entrepreneur Josh can't wait to build his business after winning national trades competition

A teenage Kettering entrepreneur who swapped military training for building sites has won a national trades competition and support for his own business.

Josh Scott, 19, will gain all the skills and qualifications required to offer in-demand building services thanks to up to £18,000 worth of free training over the next decade, including in plumbing, heating, electrics and renewables.

He impressed judges with his ambition and self-motivation on his way to winning Logic4training’s ‘lifetime of training’ competition.

Josh is with his dad Jay

The prize also includes support and funding to cover the costs of setting up his own website, as well as 12 months’ Checkatrade membership to advertise his services. Josh will receive business training too, covering areas like pricing jobs, winning work and marketing support.

Josh said: “I am so excited to have won. I couldn’t believe it when I got the call. My whole family is in the trades – dad is a multi-skilled plumbing, heating and electrical technical manager for Belfor and my brother, Ryan, is a trained gas installer.

"I started working on building sites after moving away from a career in the army. I went to military college straight after school, but Covid meant the course was paused and during that time I decided it wasn’t for me. After working with dad for a bit I got the bug, took myself on a tiling course and then started up my own business. When I saw Logic4training’s competition on Instagram I knew I had to enter – it really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m going to start with plumbing and heating, but I’m up for being multi-skilled like my dad. I’d like to add electrics and heat pumps too. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity Logic4training has given me. I’m interested in learning how to make video content, what makes a good website and all the other bits that go with running a business today – not many people get this level of help and I plan to make the most of it.”

Josh with Kevin and Mark from Logic4training

With 75 per cent of building contractors experiencing issues recruiting skilled operatives, the competition was launched earlier this year to find an exceptionally talented industry ambassador and to raise awareness of the building trades as an exciting career option.

Josh was chosen as the competition’s winner thanks to his drive and commitment, demonstrated through a series of challenges and boardroom interviews, impressing Logic4training’s owner Kevin Budd and director Mark Krull.

Kevin said: “We launched the competition in March with the idea of finding a building services star of the future – an ambassador for Logic4training and the industry at large. We were looking for someone passionate and enthusiastic with a can-do attitude. Someone we can follow throughout their career to showcase the fantastic opportunities the building services industry offers. I think we’ve found that in Josh!

"He’s a credit to his family – a real go getter.”

