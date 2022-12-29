The election date for a Kettering seat on North Northants Council has been announced for February 2023.

The poll for the Northall ward seat was triggered after former incumbent Cllr Kevin Thurland died suddenly in November.

Anyone wishing to stand in the election must fill in an application form and deliver it to the Returning Officer no later than 4pm on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The poll will take place in February

Cllr Thurland, the Conservative member for Northall ward, had won his seat at the inaugural North Northamptonshire unitary council election last year.

Forms of nomination for the election for the ward may be obtained by emailing [email protected] or calling 01832 742076 and asking to speak to a member of the elections team.

Paper copies may be obtained from the Municipal Offices, Bowling Green Road, Kettering NN15 7QX. Copies of the nomination paper may also be downloaded. The Returning Officer will, at the request of any elector prepare a nomination paper for signature.

For more information call 01832 742076 or email [email protected]

If any election is contested the poll will take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

To register to vote in the election applications must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at the Municipal Offices, Bowling Green Road, Kettering NN15 7QX by 12 midnight on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.