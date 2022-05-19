Kettering, Earls Barton and Wellingborough dates for knife amnesty events

Residents have been given the opportunity to hand in blades at a number of knife amnesty events across north Northants.

The initiative, part of Northants Police’s Operation Sceptre, will see members of neighbourhood policing teams in towns and village locations.

Last week Chief Constable Nick Adderley set out his Matters of Priority with knife crime high on his hit list.

Northants Police's anti-knife crime campaign launched last year

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Knife crime is a matter of priority for the force, and we’re committed to removing as many of these dangerous items from our streets and amnesty events are just one way in which we can do this.

“Knives can be safely and anonymously disposed of without fear of prosecution or repercussions. Please help us stop knives, or any other sharp items, getting into the wrong hands by dropping off your unwanted items.”

Amnesty events have already taken place today (Thursday, May 19) in Wellingborough, Irchester and Corby with further events at The Square in Earls Barton, between 5pm and 6pm, Grange shops in Grange Place, Kettering, between 6pm and 8pm and Wellingborough Morrisons between 8pm and 9pm.

Tomorrow (Friday, May 20) blades can be dropped off at Brambleside shops in Kettering, between 6pm and 8pm.

Knife crime is one of the Matters of Priority for Northants Police

On Saturday, May 21, people can go to Grange shops in Grange Place, Kettering, between 6pm and 8pm.

If you have any information or concerns about knife crime in your community, you can report non-emergency crime to 101, visit www.northants.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. In an emergency always call 999.